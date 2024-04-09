Dearborn Partners LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOBL. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

NOBL traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $99.51. 404,590 shares of the company traded hands. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.16.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

