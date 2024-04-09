Dearborn Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Dearborn Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 764,684 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 141,387 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $31,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 536.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 112,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 94,422 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $956,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,024,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,197,000 after acquiring an additional 239,168 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,992,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 172,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 47,142 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.31. 14,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.77 and a twelve month high of $44.06. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.21.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $197.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.32 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 65.67%.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

