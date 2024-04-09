Dearborn Partners LLC Has $43.61 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Dearborn Partners LLC trimmed its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,799 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for 1.6% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $43,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Zenyatta Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP now owns 22,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of APD stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $237.48. The company had a trading volume of 52,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,138. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.41. The company has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on APD

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.