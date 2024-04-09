Dearborn Partners LLC Has $26.70 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Dearborn Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,909 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $26,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Financial Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 9,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 3,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 28,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after buying an additional 5,832 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.61.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,342,003. The company has a market cap of $128.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.29 and a 200-day moving average of $151.71. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

