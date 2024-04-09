Dearborn Partners LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,282 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 220.7% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth $32,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.18. The stock had a trading volume of 961,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,358,313. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $128.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 43.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.52.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

