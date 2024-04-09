Dearborn Partners LLC Grows Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,104 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $11,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 67.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.85.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.53. The stock had a trading volume of 234,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,915,507. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $199.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.67%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

