Dearborn Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Dearborn Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 317,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 73,168 shares during the period. Republic Services makes up approximately 1.9% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $52,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSG. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Republic Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Republic Services by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Republic Services by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $211.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $182.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.15.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:RSG opened at $189.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.81 and a 52 week high of $192.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.16 and a 200 day moving average of $166.37.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 39.12%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

