Danimer Scientific’s (DNMR) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $1.25 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $3.50. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Danimer Scientific from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.
Danimer Scientific Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Danimer Scientific
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 9,616 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the third quarter valued at $40,000. 33.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Danimer Scientific
Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.
