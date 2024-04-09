Danimer Scientific’s (DNMR) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $1.25 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $3.50. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Danimer Scientific from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Danimer Scientific Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Danimer Scientific

Shares of DNMR opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 6.87 and a quick ratio of 5.26. Danimer Scientific has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $4.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.21. The firm has a market cap of $119.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 9,616 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the third quarter valued at $40,000. 33.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

