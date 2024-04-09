Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Shares Down 2.5%

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) dropped 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.70 and last traded at $10.71. Approximately 117,038 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,106,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CWK

Cushman & Wakefield Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average is $9.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 11.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 7,734,954 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $75,338,451.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,098,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,534,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $399,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,427 shares in the company, valued at $403,865.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 7,734,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $75,338,451.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,098,001 shares in the company, valued at $166,534,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,678,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,925,000 after buying an additional 1,098,245 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 194.5% during the 4th quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 194,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 128,380 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter worth about $2,700,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 28,104 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 185.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 298,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 194,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

About Cushman & Wakefield

(Get Free Report)

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.