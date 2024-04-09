CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Stock Up 3.9 %

CSI Compressco stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. CSI Compressco has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.75.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $98.27 million for the quarter.

CSI Compressco Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSI Compressco

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -57.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCLP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the first quarter valued at about $3,458,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 105.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,829,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555,555 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 1,088.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 69,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

Featured Articles

