Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (CHBH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 on April 30th

Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

Croghan Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of CHBH opened at $45.50 on Tuesday. Croghan Bancshares has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.28.

Get Croghan Bancshares alerts:

Croghan Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Croghan Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for the Croghan Colonial Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals and business clients in Ohio. It offers personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, safe deposit box services, and trust department services.

Receive News & Ratings for Croghan Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croghan Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.