Critical Review: TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) and Galenfeha (OTCMKTS:GLFH)

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) and Galenfeha (OTCMKTS:GLFH) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares TechnipFMC and Galenfeha’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TechnipFMC 0.72% 6.37% 2.10% Galenfeha N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TechnipFMC and Galenfeha’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TechnipFMC $7.82 billion 1.49 $56.20 million $0.12 221.94 Galenfeha N/A N/A N/A ($0.01) -4.86

Analyst Ratings

TechnipFMC has higher revenue and earnings than Galenfeha. Galenfeha is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TechnipFMC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for TechnipFMC and Galenfeha, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TechnipFMC 0 4 8 0 2.67 Galenfeha 0 0 0 0 N/A

TechnipFMC currently has a consensus target price of $25.11, indicating a potential downside of 5.69%. Given TechnipFMC’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe TechnipFMC is more favorable than Galenfeha.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.6% of TechnipFMC shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of TechnipFMC shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 57.8% of Galenfeha shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TechnipFMC beats Galenfeha on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation. It provides subsea production and processing system; flexible pipe; subsea umbilicals, risers, and flowlines; vessels; robotics; well and asset services; and Subsea Studio for optimizing the development, execution, and operation of current and future subsea fields. The Surface Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and services products and systems used in land and shallow water exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. This segment offers drilling; surface wellheads and production trees systems; iComplete, a pressure control system; fracturing tree and manifold systems; flexible pipes; safety and integrity systems, multiphase meter modules, in-line separation and processing systems, and standard pumps; well control and integrity systems; separation and processing systems; skid systems; and flow measurement and automation solutions. It also offers planning, testing and installation, commissioning, operations, replacement and upgrade, maintenance, storage, preservation, intervention, integrity, decommissioning, and abandonment; and supplies flowline products and services. TechnipFMC plc was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Galenfeha

Galenfeha, Inc. provides consulting services. It also engages in the developing and acquiring businesses for developing, scaling, and financing synergistic industry. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

