Critical Comparison: Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) versus FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI)

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) and Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FTC Solar and Kopin’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTC Solar $127.00 million 0.52 -$50.29 million ($0.43) -1.23 Kopin $40.39 million 4.84 -$19.75 million ($0.18) -9.17

Kopin has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FTC Solar. Kopin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FTC Solar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTC Solar -39.60% -59.79% -31.71% Kopin -48.89% -55.35% -36.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares FTC Solar and Kopin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for FTC Solar and Kopin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTC Solar 0 5 1 1 2.43 Kopin 0 0 2 0 3.00

FTC Solar currently has a consensus price target of $1.49, suggesting a potential upside of 182.78%. Kopin has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 81.82%. Given FTC Solar’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe FTC Solar is more favorable than Kopin.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.4% of FTC Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.0% of Kopin shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.7% of FTC Solar shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Kopin shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

FTC Solar has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kopin has a beta of 2.38, suggesting that its stock price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FTC Solar beats Kopin on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FTC Solar

(Get Free Report)

FTC Solar, Inc. engages in the provision of solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, South Africa, and Australia. The company offers a self-powered, two-panel in-portrait, and single-axis tracker solution under the Voyager brand name; and a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution under the Pioneer brand name. Its customers include project developers and solar asset owners, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction contractors that design and build solar energy projects. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Kopin

(Get Free Report)

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held VR products. The company's products are used for soldier thermal weapon rifle sights, avionic fixed and rotary wing pilot helmets, armored vehicle targeting systems, and training and simulation headsets; industrial and medical headsets; 3D optical inspection systems; and consumer augmented reality and virtual reality wearable headsets systems. Kopin Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.