CRH (NYSE:CRH) Price Target Raised to $106.00 at Citigroup

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson began coverage on CRH in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on CRH in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CRH from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CRH has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.93.

CRH Stock Down 0.8 %

CRH Announces Dividend

Shares of CRH stock opened at $85.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.60. CRH has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $88.00.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 2%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRH. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in CRH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,484,901,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $941,562,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,014,454,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 428.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 11,038,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,947,902 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $552,222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

