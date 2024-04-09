Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Given a C$5.25 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) received a C$5.25 price target from analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CR. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.69.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CR

Crew Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CR stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$4.73. 159,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,466. Crew Energy has a 12-month low of C$3.73 and a 12-month high of C$6.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$738.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.65.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter. Crew Energy had a net margin of 38.98% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of C$90.14 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crew Energy will post 0.5098684 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crew Energy news, Director Gail Hannon sold 7,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.44, for a total transaction of C$31,136.28. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crew Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company's principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Monias and Tower located in the northeast British Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.