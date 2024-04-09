Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.08

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$12.08 and last traded at C$11.94, with a volume of 1402071 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.96.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CPG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$19.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.86.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1 billion. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 17.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.430622 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is presently 31.51%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Gordon Eade sold 34,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.83, for a total transaction of C$408,099.51. In other news, Senior Officer Mark Gordon Eade sold 34,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.83, for a total transaction of C$408,099.51. Also, Senior Officer William Garret Holt bought 49,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.15 per share, with a total value of C$500,486.35. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

