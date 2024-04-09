Creditcoin Price Tops $0.87 on Top Exchanges (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 9th. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00001257 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a market cap of $283.45 million and approximately $18.64 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002675 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000038 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,585,921 coins and its circulating supply is 325,798,691 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

