Creditcoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $17.88 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 9th. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $284.35 million and approximately $17.88 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.87 or 0.00001264 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002599 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000037 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,585,921 coins and its circulating supply is 325,798,691 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.