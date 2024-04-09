Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Sold by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC reduced its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,959,000 after buying an additional 73,109 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,396,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 242,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at $4,783,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,783,071.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTRA. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.46.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CTRA

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CTRA traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.75. 2,934,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,013,329. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 27.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.