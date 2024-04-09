CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,524,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,114,502 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $832,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 17.9% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Certuity LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSGP. Bank of America lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.70.

Shares of CSGP traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.76. 204,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,132,617. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 12.01 and a quick ratio of 12.01. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $100.38. The company has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.47, a PEG ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.84.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

