Costain Group PLC (LON:COST) Insider Sells £220,305.54 in Stock

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST – Get Free Report) insider Alex Vaughan sold 282,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 78 ($0.99), for a total value of £220,305.54 ($278,832.48).

Costain Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of LON:COST traded down GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 76.20 ($0.96). 387,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,882. The stock has a market capitalization of £210.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 960.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 68.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 62.45. Costain Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 40.90 ($0.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 80.78 ($1.02).

Costain Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. This is a boost from Costain Group’s previous dividend of $0.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Costain Group’s payout ratio is 1,250.00%.

About Costain Group

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the transportation, energy, water, and defense markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the road, rail, and integrated transport markets.

