CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $19.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. CoreCivic traded as high as $16.24 and last traded at $16.11, with a volume of 21603 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.09.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Northland Securities upped their target price on CoreCivic from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CXW

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoreCivic

In related news, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,034. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other CoreCivic news, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 50,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $738,675.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 820,262 shares in the company, valued at $11,992,230.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXW. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in CoreCivic in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoreCivic Stock Up 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.81.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.62 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 4.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About CoreCivic

(Get Free Report)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.