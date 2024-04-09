Contrasting Park National (NYSE:PRK) & Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Free Report) and Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Park National and Old National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park National 22.46% 12.17% 1.35% Old National Bancorp 22.91% 12.04% 1.27%

Volatility & Risk

Park National has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old National Bancorp has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Valuation and Earnings

Park National pays an annual dividend of $4.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Old National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Park National pays out 54.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Old National Bancorp pays out 28.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Park National has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Old National Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Park National and Old National Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park National $465.75 million 4.57 $126.73 million $7.80 16.94 Old National Bancorp $2.54 billion 1.94 $581.99 million $1.94 8.66

Old National Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Park National. Old National Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Park National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.7% of Park National shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.7% of Old National Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Park National shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Old National Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Park National and Old National Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Park National 0 1 0 0 2.00 Old National Bancorp 0 1 6 0 2.86

Park National currently has a consensus target price of $130.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.63%. Old National Bancorp has a consensus target price of $18.43, indicating a potential upside of 9.63%. Given Old National Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Old National Bancorp is more favorable than Park National.

Summary

Old National Bancorp beats Park National on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services. It also provides commercial loans, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventory and accounts receivable, acquisition financing, and commercial leasing, as well as for consumer finance companies; commercial real estate loans comprising mortgage loans to developers and owners of commercial real estate; originates financing leases primarily for the purchase of commercial vehicles, operating/manufacturing equipment, and municipal vehicles/equipment; consumer loans, such as automobile loans; consumer finance services; home equity lines of credit; and residential real estate and construction loans, as well as installment loans and commercial loans. In addition, the company offers aircraft financing services; and ParkDirect, a personal banking application. Park National Corporation was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Newark, Ohio.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing. The company also provides debit and automated teller machine cards, telephone access, online banking, and other electronic and mobile banking services; cash management, private banking, brokerage, trust, investment advisory, and other traditional banking services; wealth management, investment, and foreign currency services; and treasury management, merchant, and capital markets services, as well as community development lending and equity investment solutions. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

