Contrasting Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND) and PSQ (NYSE:PSQH)

PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) and Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.3% of PSQ shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.8% of PSQ shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PSQ and Mastermind’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PSQ N/A N/A -34.27% Mastermind 8.27% 13.52% 10.70%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PSQ 0 0 2 0 3.00 Mastermind 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for PSQ and Mastermind, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

PSQ presently has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 74.54%. Given PSQ’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PSQ is more favorable than Mastermind.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PSQ and Mastermind’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PSQ $5.69 million 24.21 -$53.33 million N/A N/A Mastermind $4.71 million 0.45 $390,000.00 N/A N/A

Mastermind has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PSQ.

Risk and Volatility

PSQ has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mastermind has a beta of -0.48, meaning that its share price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PSQ beats Mastermind on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PSQ

PSQ Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online marketplace through advertising and eCommerce in the United States. It operates through two segments, Marketplace and Brands segments. The PSQ platform is accessible through its mobile application and website. The company also sells diapers and wipes to mothers online under the EveryLife brand name. PSQ Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Mastermind

Mastermind, Inc., an involvement marketing service agency, designs, creates, and develops branding and marketing campaigns for corporate clients. Its programs cover various forms, such as creating and managing digital content, designing campaign Websites/landing pages, social media and viral campaigns, mobile marketing initiatives, and brand communications. The company customers comprise of sports and entertainment, oil and gas, automotive, retail, restaurant, B2B, financial services, hotel and hospitality, consumer packaged goods, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, technology, and agricultural chemicals. Mastermind, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia. Mastermind, Inc. is a subsidiary of Mastermind Marketing, Inc.

