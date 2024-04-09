ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Position Lifted by Busey Bank

Busey Bank raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,056 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the quarter. Busey Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 36,819 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 853 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 18,389 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 31,699 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,679,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,907 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at $853,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $953,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 700,775 shares of company stock valued at $87,615,169 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $173.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.88.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.8 %

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $132.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.49. The stock has a market cap of $155.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $95.70 and a 52 week high of $134.02.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 25.61%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

