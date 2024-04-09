ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $173.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Johnson Rice cut ConocoPhillips from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $137.88.

NYSE COP opened at $132.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $155.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.49. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $95.70 and a 1-year high of $134.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 25.61%.

In other news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $502,781.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $502,781.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 700,775 shares of company stock valued at $87,615,169. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COP. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

