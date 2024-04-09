Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Trims Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,976 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,953 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% during the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 19.6% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, jvl associates llc boosted its stake in Medtronic by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 3,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.91.

Medtronic Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of MDT opened at $82.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.93. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.90%.

Insider Activity

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

