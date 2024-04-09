Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Trims Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Country Trust Bank grew its position in NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at $38,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $64.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $133.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.31. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $79.78.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 57.06%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.46.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

