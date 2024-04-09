Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Sells 157 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. reduced its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,366 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in ANSYS by 167.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,286,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $382,884,000 after acquiring an additional 805,657 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $169,860,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 63.6% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,265,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $421,324,000 after purchasing an additional 491,935 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $145,144,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1,922.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 329,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,066,000 after purchasing an additional 313,285 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ANSS opened at $344.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $258.01 and a 1 year high of $364.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.36. The firm has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.23. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 22.05%. The firm had revenue of $805.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANSYS

About ANSYS

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.