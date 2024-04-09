Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Purchases New Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 57 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MDY opened at $548.62 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $424.22 and a fifty-two week high of $558.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $529.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $492.39. The company has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

