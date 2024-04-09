Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,943 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in Oracle by 298.4% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1,268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.76.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL opened at $124.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $341.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.09. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $132.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

