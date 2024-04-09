Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Buys Shares of 19,479 iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEMG. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 65,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 16,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 166,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 458,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,822,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $52.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.33. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.57 and a 52-week high of $52.51.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

