Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Buys 887 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AFG. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in American Financial Group by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on American Financial Group from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.50.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE AFG opened at $133.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.75 and its 200-day moving average is $119.00. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.22 and a 12-month high of $137.71.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.26%.

Insider Transactions at American Financial Group

In related news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $135,455.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $135,455.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 5,176 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $626,296.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,854,746. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

