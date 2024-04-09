Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.2 %

STZ opened at $266.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.81 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $255.61 and its 200 day moving average is $246.67. The stock has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on STZ. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Argus lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.11.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

