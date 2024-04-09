Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Acquires 2,248 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 5,300.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 107.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $52.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.19 and its 200 day moving average is $47.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.34. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $32.02 and a one year high of $53.96.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 4.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $161,095.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,482.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $295,452.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,083,344.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $161,095.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,906 shares in the company, valued at $883,482.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,653,033. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FNF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.20.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

