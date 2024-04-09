Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Acquires 2,180 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 164.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $246.88 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $250.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.38. The stock has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

