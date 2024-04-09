Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Acquires 166 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Linde by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 309.5% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total value of $2,466,417.03. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $6,030,344.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,248 shares of company stock worth $35,811,988 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. UBS Group lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $482.00 to $510.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.93.

Linde Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LIN opened at $461.67 on Tuesday. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $350.60 and a 1-year high of $477.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $447.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $414.11. The company has a market cap of $222.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 44.13%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

