Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of Comstock stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.45. The stock has a market cap of $38.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.01. Comstock has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $0.99.
Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Comstock had a net margin of 718.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comstock will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.
