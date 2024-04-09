Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Comstock Stock Performance

Shares of Comstock stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.45. The stock has a market cap of $38.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.01. Comstock has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $0.99.

Get Comstock alerts:

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Comstock had a net margin of 718.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comstock will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock

Comstock Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Comstock by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,193,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 929,279 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comstock by 609.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 275,060 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Comstock by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 701,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 151,092 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Comstock by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 141,832 shares during the last quarter. 7.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.