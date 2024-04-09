COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Shares Gap Down to $9.74

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.74, but opened at $9.51. COMPASS Pathways shares last traded at $9.68, with a volume of 36,855 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMPS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, COMPASS Pathways currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.83.

COMPASS Pathways Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.33 and a quick ratio of 13.33.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.16). As a group, analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at COMPASS Pathways

In other COMPASS Pathways news, Director George Jay Goldsmith sold 20,205 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $161,437.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,198,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,543,250.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other COMPASS Pathways news, Director George Jay Goldsmith sold 20,205 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $161,437.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,198,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,543,250.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 11,862 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $119,331.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,110,338 shares in the company, valued at $41,350,000.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,675 shares of company stock worth $1,511,656 in the last 90 days. 23.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On COMPASS Pathways

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in COMPASS Pathways by 7.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in COMPASS Pathways by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC grew its position in COMPASS Pathways by 14.7% during the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 250,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. 46.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

Featured Stories

