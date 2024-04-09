Comparing Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) and NanoXplore (OTCMKTS:NNXPF)

NanoXplore (OTCMKTS:NNXPF – Get Free Report) and Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares NanoXplore and Methanex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoXplore N/A N/A N/A Methanex 4.67% 6.71% 2.36%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for NanoXplore and Methanex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoXplore 0 0 0 0 N/A Methanex 0 3 4 0 2.57

Institutional & Insider Ownership

NanoXplore presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 111.64%. Methanex has a consensus price target of $53.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.19%. Given NanoXplore’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe NanoXplore is more favorable than Methanex.

73.5% of Methanex shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Methanex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NanoXplore and Methanex’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NanoXplore N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Methanex $3.72 billion 0.90 $174.14 million $2.46 20.29

Methanex has higher revenue and earnings than NanoXplore.

Summary

Methanex beats NanoXplore on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NanoXplore

NanoXplore Inc., a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors. In addition, the company offers graphene-enhanced silicon-graphene-enhanced Li-ion battery cells for the electric vehicle and grid storage markets. NanoXplore Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels. It serves chemical and petrochemical producers. Methanex Corporation was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

