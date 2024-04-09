Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by Optas LLC

Optas LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CL. &PARTNERS lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 17,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Raymond James upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.63.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 69,948 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $5,891,020.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,161,117.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 69,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total transaction of $5,891,020.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,161,117.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $233,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 232,371 shares of company stock valued at $19,505,099. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.65. 1,043,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,528,107. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.96. The firm has a market cap of $72.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $90.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 509.75%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 71.94%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

