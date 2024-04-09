Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Down 3.1% Following Insider Selling

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) dropped 3.1% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $246.32 and last traded at $249.13. Approximately 1,519,739 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 14,257,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $256.99.

Specifically, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $3,372,180.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $3,372,180.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total transaction of $2,826,829.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,223,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 766,070 shares of company stock valued at $121,938,069. Insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $146.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.15.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a market cap of $60.36 billion, a PE ratio of 951.81 and a beta of 3.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $205.95 and its 200 day moving average is $146.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

