Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Stock Holdings Raised by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,458 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers accounts for 1.8% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Cohen & Steers worth $10,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNS. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 104.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 130.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 788 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 42.0% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 828 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 112.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohen & Steers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNS traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.25. 27,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,652. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.45. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $78.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.44 and a 200 day moving average of $66.04.

Cohen & Steers Increases Dividend

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $119.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.80 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 38.52% and a net margin of 26.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is 90.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on CNS shares. TheStreet raised Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cohen & Steers in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Activity at Cohen & Steers

In related news, Director Richard P. Simon sold 6,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $498,157.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,973 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,062.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cohen & Steers news, Director Edmond D. Villani sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $291,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,465,675.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard P. Simon sold 6,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $498,157.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,062.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,009,713. 47.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cohen & Steers Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

