Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.13) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.63). The company issued revenue guidance of $340, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $336.10 million. Cognyte Software also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.130–0.130 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Cognyte Software from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of CGNT opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. Cognyte Software has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $8.53. The company has a market capitalization of $578.94 million, a P/E ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNT. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Cognyte Software by 1.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,231,696 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,985,000 after buying an additional 48,011 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,047,169 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,402,000 after acquiring an additional 218,294 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,285,073 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 685,890 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065,372 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 276,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Cognyte Software by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,967,866 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $22,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,200 shares during the period. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

