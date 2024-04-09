Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.130–0.130 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $333.2 million-$346.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $333.5 million. Cognyte Software also updated its FY25 guidance to ($0.13) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Cognyte Software from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Cognyte Software stock opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.08. Cognyte Software has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $8.53. The stock has a market cap of $578.94 million, a P/E ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,231,696 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,985,000 after purchasing an additional 48,011 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,047,169 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,402,000 after purchasing an additional 218,294 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,285,073 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 685,890 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065,372 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 276,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edenbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,967,866 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $22,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,200 shares during the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

