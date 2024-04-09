Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Given Hold Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNT traded down $1.07 on Tuesday, hitting $7.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,870,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,353. Cognyte Software has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $8.53. The stock has a market cap of $505.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Cognyte Software during the third quarter worth about $8,922,000. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter worth about $6,503,000. Edenbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 144.0% in the first quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,967,866 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $22,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 203.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,578,537 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 241.5% in the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 1,366,163 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,784,000 after acquiring an additional 966,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

