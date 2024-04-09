Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Shares Down 2.2%

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) dropped 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.87 and last traded at $21.93. Approximately 1,306,463 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 8,413,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.42.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLF. Citigroup cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Argus lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.92.

The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Arlene M. Yocum purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $40,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 94,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,637.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP Terry G. Fedor sold 27,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $553,811.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 534,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,793,917.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arlene M. Yocum bought 2,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $40,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 94,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,637.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,066 shares of company stock worth $4,464,688 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,453,183 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,034,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,111 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,757,539 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $616,355,000 after acquiring an additional 387,794 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $322,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,476,201 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $136,853,000 after acquiring an additional 150,571 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,855,860 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $110,448,000 after purchasing an additional 98,117 shares during the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

