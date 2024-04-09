Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Rating Reiterated by Wolfe Research

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Wolfe Research in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 19.73% from the stock’s previous close.

CLF has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Argus downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.92.

NYSE:CLF opened at $22.43 on Tuesday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $22.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.03.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Arlene M. Yocum purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $40,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 94,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,899,637.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ron A. Bloom acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.24 per share, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,953.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arlene M. Yocum bought 2,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $40,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 94,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,899,637.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 221,066 shares of company stock worth $4,464,688. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

