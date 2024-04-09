Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.
Citizens Price Performance
Shares of CIZN opened at $7.80 on Friday. Citizens has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $12.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.91 million and a PE ratio of 23.64.
Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $10.26 million for the quarter.
Citizens Company Profile
Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.
