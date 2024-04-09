Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of CIZN opened at $7.80 on Friday. Citizens has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $12.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.91 million and a PE ratio of 23.64.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $10.26 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens during the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Citizens by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

