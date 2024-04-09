Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.88.

NYSE:CFG opened at $34.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.24. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $36.38.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.26). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.02%.

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $151,198.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 12,140 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,965,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

